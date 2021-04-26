Pune railway division cracks whip on mask violators

The Pune railway division has decided to fine passengers without a mask in a massive crackdown on violators of Covid-19 norms.

The state government has strictly curtailed non-essential travel among a series of restrictions to help curb the spread of Covid-19, but some passengers travelling back home or those arriving in Pune have been found wanting in following Covid norms.

Since an order was released by the railways on April 17, a total of 63 passengers have been caught and a fine of ₹12,700 has been collected from them until Monday.

“As we all know that Covid cases are on the rise and everyone should strictly follow the safety rules for their own safety, however, it was noticed that some of the passengers traveling from the Pune railway station are reluctant to wear face mask or follow other Covid safety measures. So, a fine of ₹500 was ordered to charge from such violators and accordingly we have fined 63 passengers with fine collection of ₹12,700 till now,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

Currently, there has been a heavy rush of passengers at Pune railway station due to the strict lockdown in the state. Mostly labour and workers from Pune and around are going back to their home states and villages.

Welcoming this move of railways, Harsha Shah, president of Railway Pravasi Group said, “The railway station is a place where crowding will be there, but our own safety is in our hands. Covid has infected most of us and still if passengers do not wear a mask while traveling then they should be fined.”

