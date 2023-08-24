Pune railway division gets Tadiwala Road quarters vacated from illegal occupants

A team of Pune railway division officials, on August 22-23, inspected the railway quarters on Tadiwala Road after learning about the unauthorised entry of some persons into the building. They have now tightened security arrangements to prevent the entry of outsiders.

The drive was carried with the help of Bund Garden police and 13 railway quarters occupied by unauthorised persons were vacated.

“The inspection was carried out under the guidance of Indu Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager. Also, on Wednesday, a joint team conducted an operation and vacated four more railway quarters under unauthorised occupation in the Lokseva area of Tadiwala Road,” said Ramdas Bhise, divisional commercial manager and public relations officer, Pune railway division.

As per officials, all the doors and windows of the ground floor quarters have been removed and the toilets shut to prevent unauthorised entry of outsiders into the vacant railway building and quarters located in the area. Also, the doors of all the railway quarters on the upper floors of the building have been locked with iron rods.

“As water and electric supply was disconnected the railway employees staying in the remaining quarters will be shifted to other places. Cement wall will be built to block the stairs leading to the upper floors of these buildings,” he said.

“During the operation, proper security arrangements were done by the railway protection force and Bund Garden police station and no untoward incident happened during the process,” added Bhise. s