Pune railway division recovers ₹10.94 crore as fines from passengers travelling without tickets
PUNE The Pune railway division has recovered ₹10.94 crore in fines from 217,633 passengers travelling without ticket from April 2021 to March 2022.
A total of 1,414 passengers were caught for travelling with luggage without registering it and a fine of ₹ 2.13 lakh was collected from them.
As per the information given by Pune railway division, the ticket checker teams, present at the platform as well as on the running trains conduct passenger checks. The number is high as the train operations from Pune railway station has increased.
“We appeal passengers to travel in trains with a valid ticket, or else they will be penalised. If the passenger is unable to pay the fine, then they will be arrested by the railway police,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.
-
New location of biogas plant at Noida Sector 123 angers residents
After residents protested against the setting up of an automatic compressed biogas plant in Sector 123, the Noida authority announced that they might shift the plant to another location that was supposed to be the site for a sewage treatment plant. The only difference is that while the previous site was less than 200 metres from the residential area, it is now about 500 metres away.
-
Teen molested by two intruders in Hinjewadi
PUNE An 18-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two unidentified men who barged into her house in Pune and burned her hand with a hot frying pan and smouldered her shoulder with cigarette buds, when she tried to resist them on Tuesday, said police. The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hinjewadi police station Thursday morning. The incident took place on Tuesday at 3 pm.
-
Two killed in road accident on Pune-Solapur highway
PUNE Two youths were killed in a road accident on Pune-Solapur highway on Thursday. The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Srikshetra Theur Gram Panchayat on Thursday at around 2 pm on the highway. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Sonde ( 22), a resident of Kolwadi in Haveli and Avinash Suresh Pawar (20), a resident of Bhadale vasti in Haveli. According to the Loni Kalbhor police, Sonde was killed on the spot.
-
Work at Noida airport site to be expedited as development plan gets approval
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) approved the Noida international airport's development plan, officials said Thursday, paving the way for work to be accelerated at the site. According to officials, the development plan was approved at the Noida International Airport Limited's board meeting that was held in Lucknow on Wednesday and was attended by Yeida's chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, who has additional charge as CEO of NIAL, and other top officials.
-
Fire rages on for 12 hours at Moshi garbage depot, residents concerned about air quality
PUNE A major fire broke at Moshi garbage depot at 5 pm on Wednesday and continued to rage on till Thursday morning, said officials. Five fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames. Located off the Pune Nashik Highway, the Moshi garbage depot is the landfill site for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Most of this garbage is mixed waste. A waste-to-energy facility is supposed to come up at the site.
