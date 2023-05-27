Pax see red over long delays & halts before Pune railway station

PUNE Due to the summer vacation rush, there are some north-eastern trains getting delayed, railway officials said. (PRATHAM GOKHALE/ HT)

Much to the frustration of passengers, trains arriving at Pune railway station are kept waiting for hours just before their arrival at the station. Passengers are also miffed that long-distance trains are facing delays of 12 to 20 or more hours on a daily basis and that they are receiving messages about the change in timings at the eleventh hour.

Saurabh Kesari, a commuter, on Wednesday tweeted, “Train number 01451 Amravati to Pune is late by more than one-and-a-half hours. There is no value for time. Still, the train has not arrived. It has been kept waiting for more than two hours at a two-kilometre distance from Pune railway station.”

Another commuter Dileep Singh said, “The timing of train number 01037 from Pune station to Kanpur Central has been changed suddenly. The train which was scheduled to leave at 6.35 am has been re-scheduled to 8.35 pm. Passengers are facing a lot of trouble.”

The Pune railway division in its reply to Singh, said, “Train number 01037 Pune to Kanpur leaving Pune at 06.35 hours on May 24 is re-scheduled to leave at 20.35 hours on May 24 from Pune due to late running of incoming pairing rake. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Over the last few weeks, many other trains departing from or passing through Pune railway station have also been facing long delays. Many long-distance trains departing from Pune such as the Azad Hind Express, Pune-Howrah AC Duronto Express, and other trains have been delayed, angering passengers who are demanding that the railway provide a permanent solution to the problem.

“Due to the summer vacation rush, there are some north-eastern trains getting delayed but other than that, all trains are running properly except the few which are re-scheduled. Also, we will check on the issue of trains waiting before Pune railway station for hours,” said Pune railway division spokesperson, Ajay Kumar.