Pune railway station: Senior citizens, disabled passengers left in the lurch as battery vehicles stop service

PUNE The two battery-operated vehicles at the Pune railway station has stopped ferrying passengers, leaving senior citizens and physically disabled passengers in a lurch.

Around five years back these two vehicles were brought under the corporate social responsibly (CSR) funds to the Pune railway station, initially, they were used to ferry passengers from one part of the platform to another. But later on due to lack of proper maintenance and then due to the Covid-19 pandemic these vehicles were kept aside in one section of the station. On Friday, when HT visited the Pune railway station and enquired about the vehicles it came to light that both the vehicles were taken away by the company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Both the electric vehicles which were at the Pune railway station have been taken away by the CSR company which had given it,” said SC Jain, Pune railway station director.

Intra-city cargo delivery service

To make Pune greener by focusing on intra-city cargo delivery with electric vehicles, Vidyut Parivahan has launched last-mile delivery services with Bengaluru-based commercial EV manufacturer Altigreen. The company has set a robust plan to align its operations and ideas with the policy and vision of the state government for a pollution-free Maharashtra.

“The piqued interest for commercial EVs for last-mile delivery and logistics have opened huge opportunities in Pune. Our objective is to make Pune greener and make its roads future-ready especially with commercial EVs and we are getting a phenomenal and positive response from customers. We are looking forward to focusing on the Pune market for a year, and then we will expand the ambit of our operations to other cities by gaining expertise and experience,” Siddhartha Mitra, CEO, Vidyut Parivahan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}