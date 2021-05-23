Pune rainfall at 131% above normal since March: IMD

Until May 23, the city has received 131 per cent more rain in comparison to the normal rainfall received between March and May, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As a result, there was more rainfall and comparatively a pleasant summer season in the city.

According to the IMD, Central India which includes Maharashtra has reported 129 per cent more rainfall than normal from March 1 to May 20.

As per IMD, Shivajinagar on Sunday reported 0.1mm rainfall whereas Lohegaon reported 1mm rainfall. Pune city reported 35.3 degrees Celsius during the day and 23.4 degrees Celsius during the night.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said that the city has witnessed rainfall due to various systems active over Maharashtra.

“Wind discontinuity and incursion of moisture from Arabian Sea has caused rainfall on many occasions. Also, at some instances the day temperature was high due to which there was local instability, and this has resulted in rainfall in Pune along with thunderstorm and lightning,” said Kashyapi.

He further added that the pre-monsoon rainfall is likely to continue until May 25.

Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli are expected to witness very light to light rain along with thunderstorms and lightning during this time.

As on Sunday, there was no advancement of Southwest Monsoon over Bay of Bengal. The northern limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through the Bay of Bengal and near Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The low-pressure area which became well marked over east central Bay of Bengal in the same evening has concentrated into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal on Friday.

As per weather department, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 morning, according to meteorologists.

Box

Rainfall in Pune since March 1

Month: March 2021

Actual rainfall: 4.8mm

Normal rainfall: 3.2mm

Departure: 1.6mm

Month: April 2021

Actual rainfall: 28.3mm

Normal rainfall: 13.6mm

Departure: 14.7mm

Month: May 2021

Actual rainfall: 63.3mm

Normal rainfall: 24.9mm

Departure: 38.4mm

Total rainfall since March: 96.4mm

Normal rainfall: 41.7mm

Departure: 54.7mm

Source: IMD, Pune