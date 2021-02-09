Pune ranks second in state for vaccinating maximum beneficiaries

Pune: As of Monday, Pune district ranked second in the state in terms of vaccinating maximum number of registered beneficiaries. A total of 47,726 beneficiaries received the vaccine jab in the district. The district is behind Mumbai suburban district that vaccinated 53,268 beneficiaries and followed by Thane that inoculated 46,016 beneficiaries.

Pune district has about 1.95 lakh registered frontline workers (FLW) and health care workers (HCW) registered on the Co-WIN app of which 24.42% have already been vaccinated by the district administration.

Despite the multiple technical issues that slowed the vaccination drive during the earlier days of its launch, the district now stands second place in progressive numbers of beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural areas.

Of the total 47,000 beneficiaries vaccinated till now, 46,019 are healthcare workers and 1,707 are frontline workers. The district has a total of 110,434 HCWs and 85,000 FLWs registered on the central government’s Co-WIN app.

The Centre developed Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) app, a digital platform for real-time monitoring of delivery and distribution of vaccines. The vaccination drive was launched on January 16.

After limiting the vaccination sites to 16, the district administration later increased it to 52 sites with walk-in vaccination facility. The move saw a surge in responses from beneficiaries.

On Tuesday, PMC additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal also got vaccinated. She said, “I got vaccinated today and I completely trust our Indian scientists for saving humanity from Covid-19. I request all to get vaccinated when their turn comes and make the world a safer place.”

As of Monday, 509,746 beneficiaries have been vaccinated of which 468,293 are HCWs and 41,453 are FLWs in the state. Of the total, only 4,854 beneficiaries have been administered with Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine while others have been given Covishield.

