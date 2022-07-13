Pune receives 165.7 mm rainfall, Khadakwasla dam overflows

Pune: With continuous downpour, Pune city has reported 165.7 mm rainfall which is 26 per cent less than normal. Lohegaon reported 4 per cent excess rainfall.

Khadakwasla dam’s water capacity touched 95 per cent on Tuesday and with forecast of more rains likely in the next few days, 905 cusecs water was released from new Mutha right canal and 11,900 cusecs was released from the spillway of the dam into Mutha river on Tuesday.

By 9:30 pm on Tuesday 13,142 cusecs water was released from Khadakwasla dam.

With good rains reported in the catchment areas of the four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon — its collective capacity has touched 11.57 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). Last year, during the same time, the collective figure was 8.32 TMC, less by three TMC.

On Tuesday, Panshet was 38.30 per cent full with 4.08 TMC, Warasgaon 35.91 per cent full with 4.60 TMC and Temghar was 24.61 per cent with 0.91 TMC.

According to the water resources department, Khadakwasla reported 24 mm rainfall, Panshet 40 mm, Warasgaon 36 mm and Temghar 100 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city has reported 165.7 mm rainfall from June 1 till July 11 against the normal 224 mm at Shivajinagar station. Lohegaon station reported 175.8 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 168.4 mm. From 8:30 am on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported 46 mm rainfall which was the highest 24-hour rainfall so far of the season.

From June, Pune city has been reporting a major deficit of rainfall. Even when rainfall picked up pace in June and July, the city limits were reporting a major deficit. However, rigorous monsoon activity over Maharashtra has improved rainfall deficit in Pune city.

According to IMD, red alert for Pune district will continue till July 14, followed by orange alert on July 15.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that a well-marked low pressure area lies over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.

“The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. An east-west shear zone runs in lower and mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height across North Peninsular India. Because of these systems, there will be rainfall till July 14,” said Kashyapi.

Maharashtra stands at 26 per cent excess rainfall. The actual rainfall between June 1 and July 12 is 416 mm against the normal of 331.3 mm. In the beginning of July, the forecast by IMD suggested that central India, which includes Maharashtra, will experience normal to above normal rainfall.