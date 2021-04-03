Pune records 10,873 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district reported 10,873 new Covid cases on Saturday, which was also the first day since the curfew of seven days was imposed in the district. This is twice the number of new cases reported on September 16, 2020, when 5,049 new Covid cases were reported.

Pune’s active caseload has also crossed 73,000-mark and the progressive count has gone up to 5.64 lakh out of which 4.82 lakh have recovered and 8,473 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Pune city reported 5,778 new cases which took the count to 29,1947 and 37 more deaths taking the death toll to 4,779.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 2,798 new cases which took the progressive count to 14,2944 and with six more deaths, the toll went to 1,389.

Pune rural reported 2,297 new cases which took the count to 129,395 and with nine deaths the toll went up to 2,257.

77,000 vaccinated in district

Pune district reported its highest vaccination numbers so far as 76,954 people got the jab on Saturday.

The 76,000 beneficiaries include 36,698 from Pune rural, 25,442 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 14,814 from PCMC.

The vaccination was conducted in 431 session sites. Out of the total beneficiaries, 76,916 beneficiaries got Covishield and the remaining got Covaxin.