Pune records 90.93% pass percentage in CBSE class 12 exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, May 13, announced the class 12 results for the academic year (AY) 2024-25 according to which, the overall pass percentage has risen slightly to 88.39% from last year’s 87.98% with Pune recording a passing percentage of 90.93%. This year, the class 12 exam was held between February 15 and April 4 at various centres across India with around 44 lakh students appearing for the exam. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

This year, the class 12 exam was held between February 15 and April 4 at various centres across India with around 44 lakh students appearing for the exam. In Maharashtra, students from 561 schools appeared for the exam held at 322 centres. This year too, girls scored better than boys in the class 12 exam with a passing percentage of 92.97% as compared to the boys’ passing percentage of 89.17%.

Many schools including DPS, Sanskriti and Orbis School in Pune set an outstanding record in the CBSE exam.

A total 143 students including 79 girls and 64 boys from DPS Pune appeared for the exam, with all of them clearing it. Additionally, two children with special needs (CWSN) appeared for the exam, demonstrating inclusivity and the support offered at DPS Pune to students with diverse needs and abilities. Amita Singh, head of DPS Pune, said that the achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of parents, guardians, and mentors. “Their belief in our students’ potential has played a significant role in their success,” Singh said. Adyasa Das from the commerce stream at DPS Pune scored 97.8%; Kaavya Gupta from the science stream scored 97.4%; and Samreen Mulchandani from the humanities stream scored 96.8%.

Sanskriti School in Bhukum, too, recorded a 100% passing rate. School topper Chirant Morti from the science stream scored 96%. “I am extremely grateful for my results that are really a culmination of all the hard work and belief of all my teachers, parents and loved ones,” Morti said. Other students from Sanskriti School who delivered an exceptional performance in the class 12 exam are: Neha Konadhwekar (94.4%), Siddhi Virulkar (93.2%), Anay Kirloskar (76%) and Atharva Phapale (75.4%).

Similarly, students from The Orbis School too turned in a stellar performance at the CBSE class 12 exam. The passing rate of students from both the Keshav Nagar and Mundhwa campuses of the school is 100%. Gunjan Srivastava, director-principal, The Orbis School, said, “Our students’ remarkable success in the CBSE class 12 exam reflects not only academic excellence, but the spirit of resilience and teamwork that defines The Orbis schools. With dedicated teachers, supportive parents, and determined students, we have built an environment where every learner can thrive and achieve their best.” Priyenka Anand from The Orbis School who topped the science stream with 95.2% said, “At this moment full of pride, I am firstly very grateful to have studied at The Orbis School under the thoughtful guidance of our wonderful teachers and secondly to my parents for their unwavering support.” Gayathri Devi Jayachandran who topped the humanities stream said, “I am immensely grateful to my teachers who guided me throughout, and helped me resolve challenges and move ahead. Class 12 was a challenging journey, but my results have proved that the effort was worth it!” Adweta Kar who topped the commerce stream with 97.2% said, “I am extremely happy with my result. I am really grateful to all of my teachers for their invaluable guidance and support throughout the year.”