Pune records highest active mucor cases in state

Pune: As per the state health department, as of Monday, Pune reported the highest active cases of mucormycosis and continues to report highest active Covid-19 cases in the state
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Of the 4,086 active or under treatment mucor cases in the state, Pune has 858 active cases which is the highest among all the districts in the state. As of Tuesday, Pune district has 16,467 active cases of Covid which is the highest in the state. The district has reported 1,269 cases of mucormycosis of which 858 are under treatment, 311 cured, 96 declared dead while remaining four were discharged against medical advice (DAMA).

Followed by Pune, Nagpur with 553 active cases has the second most number of people undergoing treatment for mucormycosis. Nagpur also has the highest number of overall count in the state with 1,395 mucormycosis cases.

In terms of deaths due to the infection, Nagpur has reported the highest mortalities with 112 deaths of the 1,395 reported which is 8.02% case fatality rate (CFR) due to mucormycosis while the state’s mucor CFR stands at 9.57%

PMC’s Dalvi hospital which is the only civic hospital providing free mucormycosis began its first surgery on June 9. Dr Kiran Bhise, incharge of the hospital. said, “We began providing free surgeries to mucormycosis patients from June and the first surgery took place on June 9. We have had totally 16 admissions till now of which 13 surgeries have been conducted. We also saw two discharges. Mucormycosis is a very serious infection and the treatment cost is also very high. PMC provides free treatment for the same and it is important for people to know about it. Anyone in need can contact the hospital at 7219585112 to get admission at Dalvi hospital.”

