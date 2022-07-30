Pune records highest-ever rainfall for July in a decade

The city reported 386.2 mm rainfall in July, the highest for July since 2012. The weather department has attributed the rise in rainfall to the active monsoon activity at the beginning of July and intense rainfall spells during the end of the month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second highest rainfall in the past decade was reported in 2019 at 377 mm in July.

In this month the day temperature also saw a drastic rise from July 27 onwards, said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that Pune reported good rainfall at the start of July.

“There was a rainfall deficit in May and June as pre-monsoon showers were not good. But monsoon became active in July, which took care of the rainfall scenario for the city. Now there has been 386.2 mm of rainfall in the city for July itself. The seasonal rainfall deficit was reduced as well,” said Kashyapi.

Since 1996, monthly rainfall this year has been the second highest. The highest rainfall reported since 1996 was in 2016 at 411.5 mm. The record for monthly rainfall was in July of 1907 508.5 mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashyapi added that Pune city will continue to report light rainfall in the next few days.

“All four sub-divisions of Maharashtra are also likely to report isolated rainfall in many parts as August begins,” said IMD officials.

There is no warning for any sub-divisions across Maharashtra for the first three days of August.

Year -- Highest rainfall for July

2022 -- 386.2 mm

2019 -- 377 mm

2014-- 282.4 mm

1907 (All time record) -- 508.5 mm

Source: IMD