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Pune records marginal temperature drop; IMD forecasts thunderstorms this weekend

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Shivajinagar on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:56 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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Pune witnessed a slight drop in temperatures on Thursday after enduring severe heatwave-like conditions over the past several days, offering some respite to residents.

The city had been reeling under intense summer heat this week, with temperatures soaring well above normal levels. (FILE)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Shivajinagar on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius.

The city had been reeling under intense summer heat this week, with temperatures soaring well above normal levels. On May 11, Shivajinagar registered a season-high maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest days of the summer. The same spell also pushed night temperatures unusually high. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature stood at 27.4 degrees Celsius, marking the warmest night of the season so far.

Several other parts of Pune also experienced extreme heat. Lohegaon emerged as the hottest location in the city after recording 43 degrees Celsius earlier this week.

Meteorologists said multiple weather systems are currently active across the country, including a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along with upper-air cyclonic circulations over different regions. These systems are expected to enhance moisture incursion and trigger pre-monsoon activity over Maharashtra.

Under their influence, isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph is likely across parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada till May 16. Similar weather activity is also expected over Konkan and Goa during May 15 and 16.

Forecast maps issued by the weather department indicate scattered rain activity across several districts of Maharashtra over the next few days. Southern Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada are likely to witness increased chances of unseasonal showers, prompting alerts in some districts.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune records marginal temperature drop; IMD forecasts thunderstorms this weekend
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune records marginal temperature drop; IMD forecasts thunderstorms this weekend
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