Pune registers five incidents of thrashing MSEDCL staff

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has filed police complaints against five consumers in Pune city for physically abusing their officials during the power supply disconnection drive launched from February 1 this year.

According to MSEDCL officials, the five incidents registered in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad include Kothrud, Rasta peth, Bundgarden area and Bhosari (two incidents) areas.

Over 30 such complaints have been lodged in western Maharashtra region, including seven in Pune district.

The power supply utility has launched the drive especially against consumers who have not paid bills since April 2020 despite sending many reminders. The firm’s facility of paying bills in 12-month instalments also received poor response from subscribers forcing it to initiate the disconnection drive.

The drive was stopped after former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue in the assembly in the first week of March.

During the drive, defaulters thrashed MSEDCL employees. MSEDCL has filed police complaints against 82 culprits over 30 incidents in the Western Maharashtra region comprising Pune, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

According to the power supply utility, police filed complaints against 82 persons under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 353, 504, 506, 332. Till date, 54 people have been arrested.

Ankush Nale, regional director, MSEDCL (western Maharashtra region) said, “We are appealing to people to cooperate with MSEDCL officials and employees and pay the outstanding and stop manhandling the staff on duty.”

The cases

District Incidents Police complaints

Pune 07 16

Kolhapur 06 34

Sangli 03 05

Solapur 07 13

Satara 07 14

Total 30 82