Pune reports 2,996 new Covid cases, 14 deaths

Pune: As per the state health department, Pune district reported 2,996 new Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours on Monday
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Pune: As per the state health department, Pune district reported 2,996 new Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours on Monday. The district also reported 14 more deaths due to the infection. This took the total count in the district to 0.976 million of which 0.890 million have recovered, 10,489 deaths were declared and 76,160 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 1,522 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 266,506 and with four more deaths the toll in the rural areas went up to 2,803. Pune city reported 740 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 473,816 and with seven more deaths the toll went up to 6,083 while PCMC reported 734 new cases, the progressive count went up to 236,359 and with three more deaths the toll went up to 1,545.

