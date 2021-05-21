Pune reports 4,060 new Covid cases, 63 deaths

Pune: As per the state health department, Pune district reported 4,060 new Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours on Friday. The district also reported 63 more deaths due to the infection. This took the total count in the district to 0.992 million cases of which 0.922 million have recovered, 11,073 deaths were declared and 58,840 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 2,291 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 275,475 and with 51 deaths the toll in the rural areas went up to 3,186. Pune city reported 1,078 new cases which took the progressive count to 478,207 and with 10 more deaths the toll went up to 6,250 while PCMC reported 691 new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 238,989 and with two more deaths, the toll stood at 1,579.

The state reported that 44,493 patients were discharged on Friday which took the total to 5,070,801 Covid patients after they recovered fully. The recovery rate in the state is 91.74%. Also, 29,644 new cases were reported in the state on Friday and 555 Covid deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.57%. Of 32,441,776 laboratory samples 5,527,092 have been tested positive (17.04%) for Covid until Friday. Currently, 2,794,457 people are in home quarantine and 20,946 people are in institutional quarantine.

Vaccination count

Pune district also saw 24,78 Covid vaccinations on the day of which 237 were of Covaxin and 2,241 were of Covishield. Pune rural saw 957 vaccinations, Pune city saw 341 vaccinations and PCMC saw 1,180 beneficiaries get the jab. Vaccination for all between 18-44 year age group was shut in the district on Friday.