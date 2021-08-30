Pune reports 677 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 677 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in 24 hours on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.117 million of which 1.085 million have recovered, 19,538 deaths and 12,717 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 18,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 426 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 344,841 and with three more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,635. Pune city reported 168 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 511,117 and with no more deaths the toll stood at 9,089. PCMC reported 83 new virus cases and the progressive count went up to 262,017 and the death toll stood at 346.

On Monday, due to a massive vaccination drive by a private company, the district saw over one lakh vaccines administered in a day. As per the Co-WIN dashboard, the district saw 109,349 vaccinations at 661 centres. In total, the district has recorded 7,891,591 vaccines administered totally of which 5,741,347 were first doses and 2,150,244 were second doses. A total of 402 centres were government sessions and 259 private sessions.