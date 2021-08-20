Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune reports 882 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 882 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in 24 hours on Monday
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Pune: Pune district reported 882 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in 24 hours on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.108 million of which 1.076 million have recovered, 19,155 deaths and 12,558 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 95,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 521 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 339,376 and with two more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,416. Pune city reported 201 new cases which took the progressive count to 508,570 and one more death was reported which took the death toll to 8,941. PCMC reported 160 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 260,601 and the toll stood at 3,450.

Pune also saw 95,634 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Friday and totally 7,207,230 vaccines have been administered in total, including 5,324,750 first dose and 1,882,480 are second dose. A total of 725 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 500 are government and 225 private.

