Pune reports ‘poor’ air quality on Saturday

With haze and cloudy weather continuing in the city, Pune reported an overall “Poor” air quality as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for Pune city on Saturday was 225 for PM 2.5 particles. The forecast by SAFAR shows that the air quality may remain in the “poor” category in the next few days.

The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

As per SAFAR, on Saturday, Shivajinagar, Alandi and Hadapsar recorded “poor” to “very poor” air quality. Shivajinagar on Saturday reported PM 2.5 particle concentration of 320 which was a “very poor” category. Alandi reported 346 AQI in the “very poor” category and Hadapsar reported 269 AQI which was “poor” on Saturday.

BS Murthy, director, SAFAR and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said the rise in pollution is reported when temperature drops.

“Usually when temperatures are high, humidity is less and there is dry weather with greater particle suspension. Traffic emissions have not yet changed drastically. The weather, however, is responsible for deteriorating air quality,” said Murthy.

Other areas in the city, including Kothrud, Bhumkar Chowk in Wakad, Bhosari, Katraj and Pashan, reported “moderate” air quality on Saturday.

On Saturday, Pune city reported night temperature at 16.3 degrees Celsius which was 5.3 degrees warmer than normal. And the day temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius which was 1.6 degrees cooler than normal, as per the weather department.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), night temperature is further likely to report a drop in the coming few days in Pune city. The day temperature will be around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

