Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate declines to 12.14 per cent

The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday.

As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate for Pune from July 27 to August 2 was 14.45 per cent which has now dropped to 12.14 per cent between August 3 to August 9. Since June, the weekly positivity rate of Pune has seen a gradual decline even when it was the highest in Maharashtra.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer with the health department, said that the active cases in Pune and Mumbai have seen a gradual decrease.

“While districts like Pune and Mumbai reported a surge in cases of Covid-19, other districts did not. Now as the cases and positivity rate of these districts see a decline, other districts are reporting a surge in cases. After the Ashad wari, Pune was expected to report a surge and now it is reporting a decline,” said Dr Awate.

Pune district has also reported a decline in fresh Covid-19 infections. According to the state health department, 2,512 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported between August 3 and August 9 which was 28.21 per cent less than the previous week. For the week of July 27 and August 2, as many as 3,499 cases were reported in the district.

Also, the active cases in Pune district have declined. Till August 9, Pune reported 2,672 active cases which was the second highest in Maharashtra after Mumbai which has reported 3,127 active cases. The state so far has 11,899 active cases.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 1877 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths. The case fatality rate across Maharashtra is at 1.83 per cent.

