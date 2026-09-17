...
...
Next Story

Pune RTA grants 180-day extension to lapsed LOIs

The move follows directions from the transport commissioner, Maharashtra, to RTOs across the state to halt the issuance of new autorickshaw permits

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 08:02:10 IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Thousands of aspiring autorickshaw and taxi operators in Pune can breathe easy, now that the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Pune covering Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Baramati has decided to extend the validity of the letters of intent (LOIs) which had lapsed following a statewide freeze on new autorickshaw permits.

Separately, the RTA also addressed a long-pending grievance among existing autorickshaw permit holders awaiting vehicle-replacement approvals. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Separately, the RTA also addressed a long-pending grievance among existing autorickshaw permit holders awaiting vehicle-replacement approvals. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision was taken on Wednesday to bring relief to permit holders struggling to complete vehicle-replacement formalities via revised deadlines and a partial waiver of late fees.

The move follows directions from the transport commissioner, Maharashtra, to regional transport offices (RTOs) across the state to halt the issuance of new autorickshaw permits. As a result, several applicants who had already been issued LOIs valid for 180 days had found their documents lapsing before they could register a new vehicle. To address this, the RTA has now granted a one-time, 180-day extension to all such LOIs that had expired on or after January 9, 2026, provided the applicant seeks the extension before September 30, 2026. A similar relief has been extended to those who had submitted registration applications by March 9, 2026 but were left without a registration number even after their LOI lapsed. The decision is aimed at ensuring that genuine applicants are not penalised for delays caused by the permit freeze, and that the extension gives them a fair window to complete pending registrations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dheeraj Bengrut

Dheeraj Bengrut is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Pune, with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He covers transport, infrastructure, urban development and civic governance, with a focus on public policy and citizen-centric issues. His reporting spans railways, aviation, roads, public transport and major infrastructure projects across Maharashtra.

Home/Cities/Pune News/Pune RTA grants 180-day extension to lapsed LOIs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks