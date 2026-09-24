Pune RTO increases meter verification centres to accelerate process

Pune -

Pune, India - Feb. 6, 2024: Passenger in Auto Rickshaw at Sukhasagar nagar katraj in Pune, India, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

With only around 11,000 out of the nearly 1.5 lakh autorickshaws operating in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad having completed meter verification and calibration since the revised autorickshaw fares came into effect on September 1, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has expanded the number of centres conducting the mandatory process to reduce the inconvenience faced by drivers and speed up the verification process. Of the 11,000 autorickshaws that have undergone the meter calibration process, around 8,000 are from Pune while 3,000 are from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

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Beginning Tuesday, September 22, 2026, two new meter inspection centres at Shivajinagar and Ramtekdi have become operational to make the process more accessible to autorickshaw drivers.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “Ever since the revised fares have been implemented, meter verification has to be completed by autorickshaw operators. To speed up the process, we have increased the number of inspection centres and started additional facilities at Shivajinagar and Ramtekdi. Autorickshaw drivers should visit the nearest centre and get their meters inspected and calibrated on any working day, excluding Sundays and government holidays.”

With this, meter inspection will now be carried out at four centres: in front of Alankar police station at Karvenagar; near EON IT Park and opposite the Kharadi police chowky; at Sinchan Nagar, Range Hills Corner, Shivajinagar; and at Eagleburg Company, lane number 3, Ramtekdi Industrial Estate, Ramtekdi. The centres will operate from 8 am to 10 am (Monday to Friday) and from 8 am to 4 pm (Saturday). There will be no meter verification process carried out on Sundays and government holidays.

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{{^usCountry}} The RTO has appealed to autorickshaw drivers to complete the meter verification process at the earliest so that the meters reflect the revised fares and the process can be completed for the large number of autorickshaws operating in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RTO has appealed to autorickshaw drivers to complete the meter verification process at the earliest so that the meters reflect the revised fares and the process can be completed for the large number of autorickshaws operating in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. {{/usCountry}}

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