Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune RTO issues special quota to clear pending licences and certificates
pune news

Pune RTO issues special quota to clear pending licences and certificates

The state transport commissioner, on Thursday, ordered an extension till September 30 for all pending driving licences and certificates to be issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO)
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:54 AM IST
RTO in Pune. The office issues special quota to clear pending licences and certificates. (HT)

PUNE The state transport commissioner, on Thursday, ordered an extension till September 30 for all pending driving licences and certificates to be issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Many applicants have been unable to get their learning licences and vehicle fitness certificates. Now the Pune RTO has come forward to help these applicants. If applicants are unable to get their work done under the special quota allotted, then the RTO will ensure the work is completed from the main office.

“For the benefit of the public it was decided to give an extension till September 30 for applicants whose learning licences and fitness certificates are pending. This was majorly to avoid crowding at the RTO offices and for that, a special quota has been allotted on a daily basis. Applicants can apply under this special quota till September 30 and if they do not get a chance in this quota then they can directly contact the main RTO office,” said Rajendra Patil, assistant regional transport officer, Pune.

RELATED STORIES

For vehicle fitness certificates a daily quota of 600 vehicles is allotted and currently there is a month’s waiting period for this. Under the special quota 25 permits will be issued daily. For learning licences pending September 30 is now the date that it can get it done under the special quota.

“This decision will give relief to thousands of applicants who were waiting this month. Giving an additional quota to clear the pending certificates and licences is good,” said Manohar Kamble, an applicant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MSEDCL to cut power supply if consumers have not paid a month’s bill

Colleges, students want campuses reopened in Pune

All districts in Maha have seen normal, to above normal rainfall: IMD

Maha-Metro to meet public reps, political leaders to solve issue of girders on Lakdi pul
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP