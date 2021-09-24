Pune RTO issues special quota to clear pending licences and certificates

PUNE The state transport commissioner, on Thursday, ordered an extension till September 30 for all pending driving licences and certificates to be issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Many applicants have been unable to get their learning licences and vehicle fitness certificates. Now the Pune RTO has come forward to help these applicants. If applicants are unable to get their work done under the special quota allotted, then the RTO will ensure the work is completed from the main office.

“For the benefit of the public it was decided to give an extension till September 30 for applicants whose learning licences and fitness certificates are pending. This was majorly to avoid crowding at the RTO offices and for that, a special quota has been allotted on a daily basis. Applicants can apply under this special quota till September 30 and if they do not get a chance in this quota then they can directly contact the main RTO office,” said Rajendra Patil, assistant regional transport officer, Pune.

For vehicle fitness certificates a daily quota of 600 vehicles is allotted and currently there is a month’s waiting period for this. Under the special quota 25 permits will be issued daily. For learning licences pending September 30 is now the date that it can get it done under the special quota.

“This decision will give relief to thousands of applicants who were waiting this month. Giving an additional quota to clear the pending certificates and licences is good,” said Manohar Kamble, an applicant.