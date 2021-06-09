Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune RTO resumes operations

The Pune regional transport office (RTO) is getting back to work, as the daily quota of learning and permanent licence tests has increased
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Due to the statewide lockdown in the last two months, driving tests and other related works had stopped. “We are starting our routine learning and permanent licence test at half capacity. For learning licence there will be 350 tests daily, and for permanent licence it will be 180 tests per day. I appeal to citizens to follow the Covid safety protocols when they come to the RTO,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

As per information given by the Pune RTO on Wednesday, due to Covid cases rising and lockdown, routine work at the RTO stopped from March 14.

Now that the municipal commissioner has issued unlock orders tests for learners’ and permanent driving licences will begin. Also, vehicle registration will start with the RTO operating with 50 per cent of its staff.

