Follow norms and get auto licence: Pune RTO to aggregator companies

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has told aggregator companies running mobile app-based autorickshaws services that licence permit will be given if norms are fulfilled. The office had earlier rejected the application of four aggregator companies, including Ola and Uber. Pune RTO had earlier rejected the application of four aggregator companies, including Ola and Uber. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“The applications were rejected considering the safety of passengers. We will grant licence permission if norms, rules and regulations under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines, 2020 are followed,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune Regional Transport officer.

“The aggregator companies could correct seven of the 13 errors flagged by us and their applications were rejected. They have 30 days to reapply and get licence for autorickshaw app-based services,” he said.