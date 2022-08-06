Pune rural is third busiest police force in the state

As per data shared by the Pune rural police, the average number of cases handled per investigation officer (IO) has increased from 9.93 cases in 2017 to 12.29 cases in 2021.

Ahmednagar and Washim police stood first and second respectively with an average of 26.31 cases and 12.56 cases handled per investigation officer. However, Gadchiroli police and Pune railway police have recorded 1.45 and 2.03 average cases handled by an IO during the same period.

In 2017, the average number of cases handled per investigation officer in Pune rural police was 9.93 cases which increased to 12.69 cases in 2018 and then 10.44 in 2019. Later it went to 12.06 cases in 2020 and recorded 12.29 cases in 2021. By the end of July, 2022 average number of cases handled per investigation officer in Pune rural police recorded was 6.8 cases.

Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police, said, “Increasing industrialisation, urbanisation, migration has kept us busy. Considering this we have approached the state government to increase the staff and the government has responded positively and approved 600 new posts with five new police stations.”

Deshmukh said it is true that less prioritised cases are indirectly affecting the quality of work of investigation and increasing pendency.

The overload of cases has also increased mental and physical stress among police, which affects work and family relations

‘‘As per my practical experience, my officers are handling on an average 35-40 cases per officer as a majority of our staffs are occupied in non-investigation related works like VIP security, traffic, weapons-related work,” said Deshmukh.

Praveen Dixit, a retired DGP Maharashtra, said, the pendency of cases should be reduced on a priority basis. ‘

‘Recently Maharashtra government has permitted police Naiks to investigate cases. Senior police officers should involve them to reduce burden,” he said.