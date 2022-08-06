Pune rural is third busiest police force in the state
As per data shared by the Pune rural police, the average number of cases handled per investigation officer (IO) has increased from 9.93 cases in 2017 to 12.29 cases in 2021.
Ahmednagar and Washim police stood first and second respectively with an average of 26.31 cases and 12.56 cases handled per investigation officer. However, Gadchiroli police and Pune railway police have recorded 1.45 and 2.03 average cases handled by an IO during the same period.
In 2017, the average number of cases handled per investigation officer in Pune rural police was 9.93 cases which increased to 12.69 cases in 2018 and then 10.44 in 2019. Later it went to 12.06 cases in 2020 and recorded 12.29 cases in 2021. By the end of July, 2022 average number of cases handled per investigation officer in Pune rural police recorded was 6.8 cases.
Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police, said, “Increasing industrialisation, urbanisation, migration has kept us busy. Considering this we have approached the state government to increase the staff and the government has responded positively and approved 600 new posts with five new police stations.”
Deshmukh said it is true that less prioritised cases are indirectly affecting the quality of work of investigation and increasing pendency.
The overload of cases has also increased mental and physical stress among police, which affects work and family relations
‘‘As per my practical experience, my officers are handling on an average 35-40 cases per officer as a majority of our staffs are occupied in non-investigation related works like VIP security, traffic, weapons-related work,” said Deshmukh.
Praveen Dixit, a retired DGP Maharashtra, said, the pendency of cases should be reduced on a priority basis. ‘
‘Recently Maharashtra government has permitted police Naiks to investigate cases. Senior police officers should involve them to reduce burden,” he said.
-
Parked your vehicles illegally? Beware, towing restarted in city again
The experiment that former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey started on March 7, this year with a diktat to not tow vehicles parked in no-parking zones is withdrawn and the traffic police have restarted the process after a gap of about five months. From August 1, Mumbai traffic police has gone back to the earlier mode of action of towing away vehicles parked outside designated parking zones.
-
BMC wants 114-yr-old Holy Cross to be relocated for bridge widening
Mumbai: The 114-year-old Holy Cross in Mahim, the origin of which dates to the Edwardian Era, has come in the way of a bridge widening project that has been taken up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC in a public notice, issued on August 1, stated that the residents should arrange relocation of this cross within the next seven days or else, they will demolish it.
-
With Fadnavis back as deputy CM, Pune-Mumbai hyperloop may be back on track
With the Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power and Devendra Fadnavis becoming the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, there are chances of the hyperloop project – which has been gathering dust for the last three years – getting a push. It was in July 2019 that the Maharashtra government gave its nod for erecting the 11.80 km-long test track. He had even visited the US to take a test ride of a hyperloop project there.
-
City colleges increase intake capacity to meet high admissions demand
Mumbai: In order to meet the high demand for the undergraduate degree admissions, some of the popular city colleges have applied to the University of Mumbai to increase their intake capacity for traditional as well as self-financed courses for the 2022-23 academic year. The seat intake increase ranges from 10-20% across select colleges, depending on the demand. All colleges, including autonomous institutes, were asked to admit students as per the sanctioned intake only.
-
UP urban dev officers’ Tiranga transit tour from August 11 to 14
Lucknow: The officers of the Uttar Pradesh urban development department will be on Tiranga transit tour, visiting various districts from August 11 to 14 to review the preparations for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme. Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said independence week would be celebrated from August 11 to 17 and Har Ghar Tiranga programme would be organized between August 13 to 15 on the occasion of 75 years of independence.
