Pune rural police arrest accused in Ranjangaon triple murder case

The Pune rural police on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old man for his alleged role in a triple murder case. Probe reveals the crime is result of an extramarital affair.

The accused has been identified as Gorakh Popat Bokhare of Saradwadi in Shirur and hailing from Shrigonda in Ahiyanagar district. The deceased have been identified as Swati Keshav Sonawane, 25, of Waghora, Tal Majalgaon in Beed district and her two children aged 2 and 1.

Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police, (Pune Rural), said, “The accused and deceased are relatives. Accused used to frequently visit the house of Swati to settle verbal duel between her and her husband. Soon, a relationship developed between the duo with Swati pressurising Gorakh to marry her. The triple murder is an outcome of the dispute between Gorakh and Swati.”

According to the police, seven teams were formed and 250 CCTV camera footages from Wagholi to Rahuri in Ahilyanagar areas were analysed to nab the accused.

Half-burnt bodies of a woman and two children were discovered in a field behind a private company in Ranjangaon-Khandale along the Pune-Ahilyanagar Road on May 25.

Police also checked 16,500 tenants from the belt of Chakan, Talegaon, Supa, Ranjangaon MIDC area as part of probe.

According to the police, heavy rains at the time of crime made it difficult to recover footmarks and the crime spot at a deserted area was not covered by CCTV.

Police found a woman missing complaint from Majalgaon in Beed district on May 9.

Prashant Dhole, deputy superintendent of police, (Shirur division), said, “Our probe found that the said woman went to her father’s house in Alandi after arguments with her husband. She and her kids left Alandi along with Bokhare on May 23.”

While the parents of the deceased, daily wage labourers, did not knew about her whereabouts, the police detained Bokhare who confessed to the crime.

According to Dhole, while taking the woman and her two children on his bike to his residence in Saradwadi in Shirur from Alandi on May 23, Bokhare stopped the motorcycle at a deserted area near Grovel Company on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway. He allegedly strangled Swati and killed her by striking her head with a stone. He also killed the two children. In order to destroy evidence, he brought petrol in a water bottle and tried to burn the bodies, but rains thwarted his plan.

Mahadev Waghmode, inspector, Ranjangaon Police Station, said, “The accused is working as a driver near Shirur area. He was arrested on Saturday morning, produced before a court and remanded to police custody until June 11.”