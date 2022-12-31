Pune rural police identify over 100 social media posts related to Bhima-Koregaon

In the wake of the 205th celebration of the battle of Koregaon Bhima at Perne Phata, Pune rural police have identified more than 100 social media posts that were intended to disrupt the law-and-order situation, said police officials.

Ankit Goyal, Pune rural superintendent of police (SP), “As part of social media patrolling and monitoring we have tracked all social media activity on the backdrop of Koregaon-Bhima celebrations. We have identified more than 100 posts that were intended to disrupt the law-and-order situation. We have informed the concerned police station and asked them to take immediate action to delete such posts.”

Goyal said, “To maintain law and order situation, we have issued notices against those posting such posts on social media handles and asked them to remove such posts.” Goyal further said that police will lodge cases against such culprits if required.

According to police, group admin and those who forward such messages will be held accountable if any false, defamatory, or communally divisive messages are spread on social media and messenger apps, and strong legal action will be taken against those involved.

Pune rural police have deployed around 7,000 police force on the ground to peacefully conduct Koregaon-Bhima celebrations today. Seven superintendent rank officers, three deputy superintendent rank officers, 150 police officers, 3,500 police personnel,60 police inspectors,160 sub-inspectors, 2,500 police amaldars, 1,000 home guards and four teams of SRPF jawans will be deployed on the ground.

Sunil Phulare, Kolhapur Range new Special Inspector General (IG), said, “ We have enough bandobast for crowd management during Koregaon-Bhima celebrations. We have made all arrangements specifically for the inward and outward movement of the people from Koregaon-Bhima area, vehicular movement and for traffic. So there is no need to worry about it.”

Phulare further told that we have issued prohibitory orders against more than 70 people under 144 of the CRPC and issued four notices against the people for posting objectionable posts on social media.

When asked about the Karni Sena controversy, Phulare said, “We are in contact with them and informed concerned police to take action against them, nothing will happen here.”

Phulare further requested that people should cooperate with us and follow law and order-related instructions issued by police from time to time.

Pune rural police have issued prohibitory orders imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code from December 31 midnight till January 2, 2023 midnight to maintain law and order situation. The police order also prohibits the placement of flexes, hoardings, and banners without prior police permission and administrative approval.