Pune rural police seize 50 forged SPPU certificates from printing press owner

The Pune rural police arrested three men and recovered over 50 forged certificates of SPPU from a printing press in Purandar late on Saturday
By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:53 PM IST
SPPU main building in Pune. The Pune rural police arrested three men and recovered over 50 forged certificates of SPPU from a printing press in Purandar late on Saturday. (HT FILE)

PUNE: The Pune rural police arrested three men and recovered over 50 forged certificates of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from a printing press in Purandar late on Saturday.

The three men were identified as Ganesh Sampat Javale (39), Manoj Dnyaneshwar Dhumal (39), and Vaibhav Ganpat Lonkar (26), all residents of Pune. The three were remanded to police custody till September 29 by the court.

A complaint was lodged by Girish Pundalik Bet (55) of Nana peth and a deputy registrar at SPPU.

“They received information that these men were offering printed certificates for a cost. He alerted the police and we raided the place and found the certificates and the format on the computer. So far, we have only found certificates of SPPU, but investigation is on for other universities. One of them owns the printing press,” said police sub-inspector Pundalik Gawade who is investigating the case.

The forgery was undertaken at Samiksha Printing Press located in Nira village of Purandar which is owned by Dhumal. The people whose names are on the certificates will also be investigated as potential accused in the case, the police said.

A case under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 34, and 109 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Jejuri police station of Pune rural police.

