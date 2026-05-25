Pune school principal shared NEET-related content for money, CBI tells court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a Pune court that a school principal arrested in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case had shared examination-related questions and content with certain students in return for money, sources said on Sunday. The accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, principal of Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, was arrested by the CBI on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, principal of Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, was arrested by the CBI on Friday. CBI made these submissions in Pune Court while seeking the transit remand of Havaldar.

Havaldar, according to CBI, had worked as an empanelled Physics translator for NEET UG-2026.

According to sources, the CBI made the submission while seeking her transit remand before a Pune court. Havaldar is currently in transit custody and is expected to be produced before a Delhi court on Monday.

During the hearing, the agency informed the court that its investigation had found that Havaldar allegedly worked in coordination with botany lecturer Manisha Mandhare, who is already under arrest in the case, to share NEET-related questions and content with some students for financial gain.

The CBI further alleged that Havaldar had prepared and retained handwritten notes containing NEET-related questions while working on assignments for the National Testing Agency (NTA). Investigators suspect that the confidential material was later used to pass on exam-related content to students before the May 3 examination through WhatsApp messages and printed copies.

Sources said Havaldar allegedly admitted to sharing Physics questions from the NEET UG-2026 examination, which she had translated or reverse-translated, with one student as well as with Mandhare, a botany lecturer at Modern College of Arts and Science in Pune.

According to the agency, Havaldar allegedly received ₹20,000 from one student and ₹25,000 from another individual in connection with the sharing of the material.

The CBI also told the court that the accused had allegedly deleted her chats with Mandhare and destroyed handwritten notes containing the Physics question bank by burning them.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted on May 3 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, was later cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The Centre subsequently handed over the investigation into the alleged irregularities to the CBI.

So far, the agency has arrested 10 persons in connection with the case.