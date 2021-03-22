Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune schools offer loans to parents unable to pay fees: Assn
Pune: Parents Association, Pune has alleged that private schools in the city have now arranged financiers for parents to seek loan and pay the academic fees
Pune: Parents Association, Pune has alleged that private schools in the city have now arranged financiers for parents to seek loan and pay the academic fees. The school management is also harassing students who have not paid fees during the online classes.

Addressing a press meet on Monday, Jayshree Deshpande, president, Parents Association, Pune, said that Pune district does not have a district fee regulation committee (DFRC).

“State education minister Varsha Gaikwad had assured us that DFRC will be formed for Pune district to address the issue of overcharging of fees, but no step has been taken yet despite one month.”

The association reported that the education department does not have a list of affiliated schools in the district.

“By law, it is mandatory for the education department to publish the list of affiliated schools in the district after March every month,” said Deshpande, adding that students of parents who are unable to pay full academic fees because of the pandemic face harassment during online classes.

“Stress and depression are reported by many students. Now, the 15- 20 per cent parents who are unable to pay fees are given the option of financers by the school. Parents are asked to take the school fee as a loan from these financers at 3 to 4 per cent interest. And if a parent refuses, the child is harassed during online classes,” said Deshpande.

The association said that the education department is yet to release the audit of 17 schools that are overcharging fees from parents.

Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, said that despite several show cause notices to education officers there has been a delay in giving the list of affiliated schools.

“The department officials cite March-end as the reason for not submitting the report. Hence, we expect the list of schools that are affiliated after March,” said Ukirde.

