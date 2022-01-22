Pune schools won't resume physical classes from Monday, Covid cases high

Pune schools will not resume physical classes from January 24, as announced by the Maharashtra government earlier, as the number of Covid cases is quite high. Schools will remain online in Pune for at least the next one week, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said. Covid numbers are not likely to come down in Pune, not for at least the next eight days, the minister said.

Pune on Friday reported 16,618 fresh infections in the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow physical classes in schools starting from coming Monday as the daily caseload in the state has somewhat stabilised. However, the decision to reopen schools at a time when the threat of the third wave is not yet over rests with the local administrations, the government said.

Following the go-ahead from the government to resume physical classes, Maharashtra social justice and special assistance minister Dhananjay Munde has directed officials to reopen hostels and residential schools under his department.

The decision was taken after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to the proposal of the school education ministry to resume physical classes from classes 1 to 12 in view of the daily Covid cases stabilising. Districts where daily cases are low have been allowed to resume physical classes.

