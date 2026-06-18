Pune scientists develop ‘fingerprint’ test for authentic jamun honey

A new study by scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, has found that authentic jamun honey contains low glucose levels and high antioxidant content, providing scientific evidence for its long-held reputation as a healthier natural sweetener.

A key outcome of the research is the development of a reliable authentication method for jamun honey. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The research, led by Udaya Kiran Marelli, analysed 82 authentic jamun honey samples collected from the Mahabaleshwar region of Maharashtra. Using advanced analytical techniques such as Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry (MS), the team, comprising Snehal Sadashiv Waghole, Shirin Hanna Moncy and Sapna Ravindranathan, developed the first comprehensive chemical profile of jamun honey and established a scientific method to verify its authenticity.

The study found that jamun honey consistently contains lower glucose levels and higher fructose content. According to the researchers, this composition is associated with a slower release of sugar into the bloodstream, supporting the traditional belief that jamun honey may be a preferable option for individuals seeking foods with a lower glycaemic impact.

Scientists also identified several naturally occurring bioactive compounds, including phenolic acids and flavonoids, which contribute to the honey’s strong antioxidant properties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A key outcome of the research is the development of a reliable authentication method for jamun honey. The study found that conventional approaches based primarily on pollen analysis may not always accurately determine the floral source of honey. In contrast, the chemical profiling technique developed by the CSIR-NCL team creates a unique molecular fingerprint capable of distinguishing authentic jamun honey from adulterated or mislabelled products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key outcome of the research is the development of a reliable authentication method for jamun honey. The study found that conventional approaches based primarily on pollen analysis may not always accurately determine the floral source of honey. In contrast, the chemical profiling technique developed by the CSIR-NCL team creates a unique molecular fingerprint capable of distinguishing authentic jamun honey from adulterated or mislabelled products. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The authentication framework is expected to strengthen quality assurance measures, improve consumer confidence, and enhance the market value of indigenous Indian honey varieties,” Marelli said.

“Our work on jamun honey is the first step in a long journey to scientifically explore and understand India’s diverse honey varieties,” Marelli said. “The study fulfils scientific curiosity, builds a reference database for fingerprinting, indexing and benchmarking Indian honeys, and supports the agro-economy by providing scientific backing for beekeeping.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The findings were published on June 1, 2026, in the international journal Applied Food Research in a paper titled, “Metabolic Profiling of Jamun (Syzygium cumini) Honey: NMR and HPLC-Driven Studies Uncover Low Glucose Levels and High Antioxidant Properties”.