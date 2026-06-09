Pune scientists develop gene-silencing nanomedicine that shows promise against breast cancer

In a breakthrough that could pave the way for safer and more precise cancer treatments, scientists from Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, have developed a next-generation nanomedicine platform capable of silencing key genes that help breast cancer cells survive. The research was carried out by the Nanobioscience group at ARI, an autonomous institute under the department of science and technology (DST), Government of India. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The study, published recently on June 3 in the prestigious journal, Advanced Healthcare Materials, demonstrates how biodegradable nanoparticles can be used to selectively target breast cancer cells and shut down critical genetic pathways responsible for tumour growth and treatment resistance.

The research was carried out by the Nanobioscience group at ARI, an autonomous institute under the department of science and technology (DST), Government of India. The team comprised Niladri Haldar, Rajkumar Samanta, Surajit Patra, Devyani Sengar, Sachin Jadhav and Virendra Gajbhiye.

While conventional cancer treatments often damage healthy tissues while attacking tumours, leading to severe side effects, the Pune team has designed an innovative biodegradable nanocarrier based on mesoporous silica nanoparticles – materials known for their ability to carry large amounts of therapeutic molecules – engineered to transport small interfering RNA (siRNA) or tiny genetic molecules capable of switching off specific genes.

Gajbhiye, senior scientist at ARI and member of the research team, said, “To ensure the therapy reaches only cancer cells, we modified the nanoparticle surface with a protamine biopolymer and an MUC1-specific aptamer. MUC1 receptors are found in unusually high numbers on the surface of many breast cancer cells. This targeting mechanism allows the nanocarrier to recognise and enter tumour cells more efficiently. This significantly improves therapeutic precision while reducing unintended effects on healthy tissues.”

One of the major innovations of this study is its dual gene-silencing approach. Instead of targeting a single cancer-promoting gene, the nanocarrier simultaneously delivers siRNA molecules against two anti-apoptotic genes—MCL-1 and Survivin – that play a crucial role in helping cancer cells evade apoptosis or the body’s natural process of programmed cell death. Their overexpression is associated with tumour progression, poor prognosis, and resistance to treatment. Once the nanoparticles enter the tumour environment, elevated levels of glutathione, a molecule abundant inside cancer cells, trigger the release of the therapeutic payload. This controlled release mechanism ensures that the gene-silencing molecules become active precisely where they are needed.

Experiments conducted on MCF-7 breast cancer cells showed substantial suppression of both target genes, leading to enhanced cancer cell death and significant inhibition of tumour growth. The therapy also demonstrated promising results in animal studies involving Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) mice. Researchers observed effective accumulation of the nanocarrier at tumour sites along with minimal systemic toxicity. Histological examinations revealed no major damage to vital organs, suggesting that the treatment could potentially offer a safer alternative to conventional chemotherapy approaches that often cause widespread side effects.

According to the researchers, the study highlights the power of combining targeted delivery, stimuli-responsive drug release, and simultaneous gene silencing within a single biodegradable platform. The findings add to the growing global evidence that aptamer-guided nanocarriers can improve tumour specificity and enhance treatment outcomes in cancer therapy.

Gajbhiye said, “By integrating tumour-targeted delivery with the simultaneous silencing of multiple cancer survival genes, we have demonstrated a strategy that can improve therapeutic efficacy while minimising unwanted toxicity. Our findings provide a strong foundation for the development of next-generation RNA interference-based precision medicines for cancer.” With further pre-clinical development and clinical validation, such RNAi-based nanomedicine platforms could become an important component of future precision oncology treatments; according to Gajbhiye.