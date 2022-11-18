Pune second coldest city in Maharashtra on Friday

On Friday, night temperature reported a further drop to 11.2 degrees Celsius from 12.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was 14.9 degrees Celsius according to the weather department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature reported on Friday was 3.1 degrees Celsius below normal. At 10.3 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Jalgaon was the coolest place in Maharashtra on Friday whereas Pune and Nashik were the second coldest places in the state at 11.2 degrees Celsius minimum temperature. As per the IMD, day temperature too reported a slight drop on Friday with maximum temperature at Shivajinagar being 29.3 degrees Celsius, down from the 30.5 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Thursday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the day and night temperatures are likely to be pleasant with clear skies in store for the city.

“Day temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius whereas night temperature will be around 13 degrees Celsius. The days will be sunny with clear skies,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to data furnished by the weather department, minimum temperature during the month of November has dropped to as low as 7.9 degrees Celsius since 2011. Under the influence of feeble western disturbance, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan and Muzaffarabad till November 19.

“Winds from the northern parts of India which are cooler decrease the night temperature and influence the day temperature. The temperature in Pune city is likely to fluctuate a little in the next few days. After November 19, the night and day temperature may report a gradual increase. However, for November 19, the night temperature forecast suggests that night temperature may continue to be around 11 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}