Pune sees 31% rise in voters in 5 years; BJP raises objections on some names

PUNE: The state election commission (SEC) has appealed to citizens to check their names in the draft voter list published last week. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday met Pune municipal election officers and raised objections on the ward wise draft voter list.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik along with party office-bearers met the election officers. Mulik said, “We have requested the officials to rectify the objections in the voter list.”

According to the draft voter list, the electorate count under PMC limits has increased by 31 per cent in the last five years. The total number of voters in Pune is 3,458,714, against 2,634,798 during the previous civic elections in 2017.

Overall, 0.45 million males and 0.375 million females have been added to the voter list.

According to the draft list, the figures from electoral rolls show that six wards have more number of female voters than male counterparts. These wards — Gokhalenagar-Vadarwadi, Fergusson College-Erandwane, Shaniwar Peth-Raviwar Peth, Shaniwarwada-Kasba Peth, Shivaji Maharaj Stadium-Rasta Peth and Ghorpadi Peth Udyan-Mahatma Phule Mandai — account for 18 seats.

Citizens can file objections and suggestions on the draft list till July 1. The final electoral roll would be published on July 9 after the hearing of suggestions and objections.

Mulik accused the administration that some third-party prepared the voter list, taking a dig at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for carving ward structure favourable for them.

BJP leaders said, “It has been observed that names of voters from one ward to another ward has been transferred at many places. Many voters not in PMC limits have also been added in some wards.”

According to Mulik, 125 voters from Vadhu villages got added in ward number 2 (Mundhwa) and voters increased in 17 wards not in proportion to population.

In poll mode

Voters in draft list 2022: 3,458,714

Voters in draft list 2017: 2,634,798

Population of city as per 2011 census: 3,556,824

Wards where female voters surpass male voters: Gokhalenagar-Vadarwadi, Fergusson College-Erandwane, Shaniwar Peth-Raviwar Peth, Shaniwarwada-Kasba Peth, Shivaji Maharaj Stadium-Rasta Peth and Ghorpadi Peth Udyan-Mahatma Phule Mandai