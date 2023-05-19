Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune city’s daily Covid case count drops to single digit

Pune city’s daily Covid case count drops to single digit

ByVicky Pathare
May 19, 2023 12:41 AM IST

People in the high-risk category should follow safety measures and take booster doses, say officials

The district has seen a decline in Covid cases and the daily cases reported in the city over the past five days range from 2 to 10 cases, according to officials.

As of May 18, the active cases in the district are 103, among which 94 patients are in home isolation and 9 are hospitalised. However, experts claim the trend will continue for the next two to three months with a meager possibility of a surge in cases until a new variant is reported. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As of May 18, the active cases in the district are 103, among which 94 patients are in home isolation and 9 are hospitalised. However, experts claim the trend will continue for the next two to three months with a meager possibility of a surge in cases until a new variant is reported. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As of May 18, the active cases in the district are 103, among which 94 patients are in home isolation and 9 are hospitalised. However, experts claim the trend will continue for the next two to three months with a meager possibility of a surge in cases until a new variant is reported.

According to health department officials, from April 1 to April 7, the district reported 710 cases, while between April 8 and 14 as many as 728 cases, from April 15-21 as many as 760 cases, April 22-28 at least 588 cases, April 29 to May 5 as many as 368 cases, May 6-12 as many as 179 cases and May 13 to 17 the Covid cases declined to 61.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of department of microbiology, BJ Medical College, said the surge in Covid-19 cases this year was induced by the XBB 1.16, Omicron recombinant sub-variant.

“Huge population is already vaccinated and has developed resistance against the infection. During genomic sequencing, we have observed there is a lot of mutation in XBB 1.16 sub-lineage. Which shows the sub-variant is struggling hard to survive and eventually this surge will decline,” he said.

Dr Karyakarte, further said, the dominance of the omicron sub-lineage is likely to fizzle out in the next couple of months. However, people should not take the virus infection lightly.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), informed the daily cases that we have observed for the last two weeks the fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the city have declined significantly. And for the last five days, the fresh cases reported are between 2 and 10 Covid-19 cases daily.

“Due to this currently we have 51 active cases out of which 8 are hospitalised and 43 are in home isolation. The Covid-19 patients hospitalised are high-risk patients but their condition is stable. Given the decline in cases, the number of people getting tested for Covid-19 has also decreased,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said in Pune city the number of cases has declined and is reported in single digits.

“People have developed herd immunity in Pune city, as in past had a large number of Covid-19 infected cases and almost all people have taken two doses of vaccine. However, we urge the people in the high-risk category to follow safety measures and take booster doses,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out