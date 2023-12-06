Pune sees drop in minimum and maximum temperatures

After a long gap, mild chills are returning to Pune. The city has experienced a drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures over the past few days and will continue to experience cool weather as a further drop in the mercury is expected till December 8, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After a long gap of around half a month, the city is now gradually experiencing chills with a drop in temperature of 1-2 degrees.

Due to the absence of a strong weather system over Maharashtra, the state is now receiving cool winds from northern states especially in areas of Konkan and Central Maharashtra region where the sky is mainly clear. Pune too, experienced a clear sky for the last two days and northerly cool winds have started impacting the weather in the city.

Therefore, after a long gap of around half a month, the city is now gradually experiencing chills with a drop in temperature of 1-2 degrees.

On Tuesday, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees, it has dropped down below 30 degrees after a long time. At the same time, the minimum temperature in this area was recorded as 16.5 degrees Celsius. Although the minimum temperature is on the higher side, in the last 48 hours the temperature has dropped by 1-2 degrees Celsius, resulting in a mild chill across the city.

Speaking about this Jyoti Sonar, meteorologist at IMD, Pune said, “Pune city is receiving cool northern winds. At the same time, there is moisture in the atmosphere. Therefore, the city will experience haze during the morning hours and a partially cloudy sky in the next 24 hours. From December 7 onwards there will be a drop in temperature of 2-4 degrees. In city areas, the temperature is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees while in the district it is likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius.”

Meanwhile, under the influence of Cyclone Michuang, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions are likely to witness cloudy weather for the next 24 hours. Also, some areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during this time. However, from December 7 onwards, the entire state will experience a clear sky, said the official from IMD.

