Pune sees three thefts daily for last three years

PUNE:The city is witnessing on an average three thefts daily for the last three years, according to the Pune police.

In 2021, valuables worth Rs15.36 crores were stolen out of which valuables worth Rs5.29 crores were recovered. (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the data shared by Pune police, around 720 thefts were reported in 2020; about 925 in 2021; and as many as 1,236 in 2022. Whereas around 367 theft cases were solved in 2020; about 416 were solved in 2021; and around 467 in 2022. The data further reveals that in 2020, valuables worth Rs10.48 crores were stolen out of which valuables worth Rs1.93 crores were recovered. In 2021, valuables worth Rs15.36 crores were stolen out of which valuables worth Rs5.29 crores were recovered. Whereas in 2022, valuables worth Rs14.32 crores were stolen out of which valuables worth Rs4.20 crores were recovered. In the last three years, the police cracked nearly 1,250 theft cases, arresting the culprits and tracing their links with counterparts. Most theft cases were reported from Chatushringi, Hadapsar, Warje-Malwadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth and other places in the city. The police said that those residential societies which did not deploy guards and those where there was no arrangement for guards were found to be the most vulnerable to thefts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police official on condition of anonymity said, “We are taking strong steps against theft. The number of thefts was less in 2020 and necessary action has been initiated. We appeal to the people to make proper arrangements for their valuable items and also request society office-bearers to install CCTV cameras at prominent points in housing societies.” The police have also decided to deploy staff for night surveillance to reduce the incidence of theft.