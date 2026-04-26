Pune sees warmer nights, Wadgaonsheri logs 28°C

Pune: The city recorded elevated night-time temperatures on Saturday with Wadgaonsheri logging a minimum of 28°C as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Other areas, including Lohegaon (27.1°C) and Chinchwad (26.7°C), also reported above-normal night temperatures, while Shivajinagar recorded 24.3°C which was above normal level by 3.6 degrees Celsius, among the higher readings this April. Pune recorded elevated night-time temperatures on Saturday with Wadgaonsheri logging a minimum of 28°C, according to IMD. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Meteorologists said that such warmer nights are not unusual during this time of the year, especially when cloud cover persists. Increased clouding acts as a barrier to heat loss after sunset, trapping warmth in the lower atmosphere and preventing the typical night-time cooling.

This has resulted in continued warm and humid conditions through the night, leading to discomfort. Many people experience disturbed sleep, sweating, and a lack of relief from the day’s heat, particularly in areas with dense construction and limited ventilation.

Multiple weather systems are currently active over Maharashtra and adjoining regions, including a western disturbance in the mid-tropospheric westerlies, troughs across northern and southern parts of the country, and an anti-cyclonic circulation over interior Maharashtra.

Under their influence, isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–50 kmph) is likely over central Maharashtra and Marathwada on April 26, and over Vidarbha on April 28 and 29.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “The city is likely to witness mainly clear skies turning partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening, with chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and very light rainfall. While brief showers may offer temporary respite, night temperatures are expected to remain relatively high in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, the daytime temperature is also recorded at higher level in Pune. As per the data, Shivajinagar recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Saturday, above normal level by 2.7 degrees Celsius. Lohegaon recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius, which was the highest maximum temperature in central Maharashtra. Solapur recorded 42 degrees Celsius.