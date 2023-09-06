State asks universities to submit report on NACC affiliation

Pune: The state universities that have not sent report on steps taken on withdrawal of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) affiliation of colleges post evaluation and re-evaluation may face action by the state higher education department.

(HT PHOTO)

Shailendra Deolankar, state director of higher education, has instructed universities to send an objective report on the proceedings within two days.

The department had issued a notice to universities on May 23 asking them to de-affiliate colleges that did not apply for assessment and accreditation before the first-year college admissions began in 2023-24, as per the provisions mentioned in sub-section (4) of section 110 of the Maharashtra Public University Act 2016.

“Some of the universities said that the proceedings are ongoing and report will be submitted soon. The directorate is expected to report the action taken by the universities in relation to de-affiliation of colleges with a list of the names of those colleges,” said a senior official from state education department on condition of anonymity.

Universities are asked to promptly submit a report to the directorate on id inavi.dhepune@gov.in or mavi.dhepune@nic.in.

