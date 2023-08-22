Ten amenity spaces lie unused, PMC launches new placemaking project

Pune: While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is struggling to maintain ten amenity spaces created under the placemaking initiative, its building construction department (Bhavan Rachna Department) has announced to develop yet another placemaking project at Bavdhan under the Pune Smart City plan.

The building construction department responsible for constructing the placemaking projects at a cost of around ₹ 5 crore sought assistance from their garden counterpart for its maintenance.

The civic body’s earlier social spaces based on placemaking concepts are located at Vadgaonsheri, Bibvewadi, Ambegaon, Kothrud, Vishrantwadi, Kharadi, Dhanori, Mundhwa, Sinhagad Road and Warje Malwadi areas. The projects, centred on themes of ecology and innovation, were executed between 2019 and 2022. Most of these projects have remained unused and neglected even as the civic officials agree to disagree.

The building construction department responsible for constructing the placemaking projects at a cost of around ₹5 crore sought assistance from their garden counterpart for its maintenance. The garden department declined the demand citing the projects’ small size and their divergence from traditional garden concepts. Hence, over time, the Vadgaonsheri and Bibvewadi projects fell into disuse and suffered damage from vandals.

Harshada Shinde, chief superintendent, PMC building construction department, said, “We have developed ten placemaking projects across the city at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore as proposed in the 2021-22 annual municipal budget. Residents are using all these public places.”

When asked about the state of neglect of Vadgaonsheri and Bibvewadi projects, she said, “We have to review these places.”

One of the senior officials of building construction department on condition of anonymity said, “Most of these public places are not in use as visitors are unaware of the concept. It is difficult to maintain these spaces and there is no security guard to protect it. It is expensive to depute security guards at these places. PMC should identify options to maintain and earn money from these unique public spaces.”

‘Waste of money’

In 2017, the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) introduced the concept of placemaking, leading to the creation of two amenity spaces in Vadgaonsheri and Bibvewadi (Satara Road near Shahu Society area). The innovative approach sought to repurpose underutilised amenity spaces, providing a platform for citizen engagement. Each project was developed around unique themes, incorporating world-class design, furniture, and information communication technology (ICT) facilities.

The Vadgaonsheri area embraced the ecology and innovation theme, encouraging technological innovation for sustainable practices such as urban farming and organic cultivation. This focus resonated with the tech-savvy population in areas like Vimannagar, Kharadi, and Vadgaonsheri, fostering a connection between technology and the environment. Despite significant investments exceeding one crore rupees, both Vadgaonsheri and Bibvewadi projects have remained unused, falling victim to vandalism.

Residents expressed their disappointment, with Nitin Bhujbal of Vadgaonsheri calling it a waste of public funds. He said, “We need more essential amenities. For the last two years, we have been demanding a maternity home.”

Prashant Guhagarkar, resident of Bavdhan, said, “Instead of wasting public money on fancy ideas, PMC should focus on the development of basic infrastructure, including pothole-free roads, regular water supply, daily collection and processing garbage, proper drainage system, healthcare system. The concept has failed in Smart City areas. I don’t know why PMC is eager to spend money on such a decorative project which is not useful for people.”

Civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni said, “I think the sole beneficiary of the project is the contractor who has developed it. PMC should use funds for other useful activities.”

Multi-functional public space

Placemaking is a multi-faceted approach to the planning, design and management of public spaces. Placemaking capitalises on a local community’s assets, inspiration, and potential, with the intention of creating public spaces that promote people’s health, happiness, and wellbeing.

Smart City initiative

Pune Smart City is planning a placemaking concept in Aundh-Baner and Balewadi area. In the first phase, Smart City developed two placemaking projects in Baner area of ‘E-learning and Skill Development’ and energise theme in 2017. Placemaking concept are build on themes, including defence/patriotic, fitness and rejuvenation, water conservation, specially abled environment park, community farming, augmented reality park, centre of excellence for contemporary art, senior citizen park, science park, roll-ball and skating and bookzania.

