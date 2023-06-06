Increase in waterlogging spots prompts PMC to seek additional funds

Pune’s rapidly changing rainfall patterns are posing a serious challenge to the urban waterlogging system in the city. Over the last two years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified 127 new spots prone to waterlogging. Previously, the city had 350 chronic spots, and 320 of those have been refurbished.

Waterlogging spot near Vanaz Garbage Depot in Kothrud (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

However, effectively tackling the increasing number of critical spots has necessitated the PMC to seek funding under the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP).

The city’s average annual rainfall is 722 mm, but it has risen to 1,000 mm since 2005. Heavy unseasonal rains in November 2015 caused severe flooding in areas such as Dhanori, Vishrantwadi, Lohegaon, and Tingre Nagar, causing significant damage to properties and disrupting citizens’ lives.

With the uncontrollable growth of population and unplanned urbanisation, the drainage and sewer facilities in the city are not developing accordingly.

To address the issue, PMC hired Prime Move Infrastructure Development Consultancy, which conducted a thorough survey of the entire city. The survey split the urban region into 23 basins based on its topographical layout. Following that, a stormwater drainage plan was developed, which included the development of drains for efficient water drainage, the conversion of road pipe culverts to box culverts, and the installation of rainwater lines.

The consultants identified 350 critical water logging areas during the assessment and generated a detailed project report (DPR) for Storm Water Drainage in Pune City’s Frequently Flooding Areas. The anticipated cost for completing the requested work is ₹482 crore.

Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Wanowrie, Ramtekdi, Kondhwa, and Yevalewadi have been recognised as having the largest amount of water logging spots in the city when compared to other areas.

Santosh Tandale, the chief superintendent engineer of the drainage department, revealed that PMC has been carrying out the task in phases. They have replaced old culverts with new box culverts, constructed retaining walls along the nullahs, and laid down new stormwater drain lines.

Tandale added, “Due to various factors such as cloud bursts, road widening, changes in design criteria of stormwater and drainage systems, and topographical changes, PMC has identified an additional 127 critical water logging locations over the past two years. We have prepared a detailed project report with an estimated cost of ₹250 crores to address these water logging spots.”

Ganesh Sonune, head of PMC’s Disaster Management Department, revealed that the Central Government has allocated funds to mitigate the risk of urban flooding under the NDMP.

“Pune is one of seven cities in the country chosen to get the funds. The National Disaster Management Authority has allocated ₹50 crore for five years to the city. On Wednesday, PMC officials will submit the DPR at a video conference with NDMA officials to discuss funding specifics. PMC will spend funds on structural and non-structural work. Non-structural work includes constructing retaining walls, laying storm water drains, and installing culverts, whereas structural work includes establishing weather centres, installing rainwater gauges, and providing disaster management training, among other things.”

