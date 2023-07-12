Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Dr Bhise released on bail in extortion case

Dr Bhise released on bail in extortion case

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 12, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Dr Indrakumar Bhise was granted bail in ₹100 crore extortion bid on former cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar

PUNE: Dr Indrakumar Bhise, a practising surgeon, was granted bail by Sessions Court Justice NR Borkar on May 7, 2023, after being charged as the chief conspirator and co-accused in 100 crore extortion bid on former cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar in which the provisions of the MCOCA Act were invoked.

Dr Indrakumar Bhise was granted bail in 100 crore extortion bid on former cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Advocate Satyam Harshad Nimbalkar argued that MCOCA may not be attracted though cases were pending against Dr Bhise, the nature of those cases were different and seemed to be in an individual capacity and not along with the syndicate as alleged, that being a legal submission was appreciated Bombay High Court, he said.

Also, it was submitted by him that Bombay High had noted while granting bail to the co-accused that the ingredients of Extortion under Section 386 IPC were also not attracted from the voluminous chargesheet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune bail surgeon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP