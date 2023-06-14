Yet again, PMC approves 84 lakh to remove hyacinth from Katraj and Jambhulwadi lakes

PUNE:

As drainage water is getting mixed in the water, lakes across the city are facing the issue of hyacinth. (HT PHOTO)

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) getting flak from all corners for the poor condition of various lakes in the city, it has once again taken steps to remove water hyacinths from water bodies. The civic body has now approved the contractor to remove hyacinths from lakes at Rajiv Gandhi animal park (Katraj) and Jambhulwadi.

The PMC has appointed a contractor for removing water hyacinth at the cost of ₹83.91 lakh from both lakes and instructed the contractor to use a mechanised system to remove it. The proposal was earlier put in front of the standing committee and Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has approved it.

As drainage water is getting mixed in the water, lakes across the city are facing the issue of hyacinth, which in turn raises the issue of aqua hygiene and mosquitos. Recently there was a mass death of water animals including fish at Jambulwadi Lake.

A study carried out by the Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce found that the mixing of sewage, washing of vehicles and deposition of building raw material is leading to the degradation of the Jambhulwadi Lake, causing mass fish deaths.

PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “After the incident at Jambulwadi lake, PMC had issued the show cause notices to the surrounding housing societies whose sewage water is getting mixed in a lake.”

Till two decades ago, both Katraj and Jambulwadi lakes did not witness any major real estate growth around them. Also, the Katraj upper lake was not in the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation and there was no proper sewage system in place. With the growth of real estate, many societies are accused of letting their sewage enter into the lake.

PMC officials have claimed that now PMC is making provisions to install a sewage system in this area as the sewage water would not get mixed in the lakes.