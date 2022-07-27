Pune techie duped of 11 lakh in matrimonial website fraud

A 29-year-old woman IT professional from Pune was duped of ₹11.16 lakh by a foreign national between February and June 2022. in a matrimonial website fraud, officials said.

The woman who resides in Vimannagr, came in contact with the foreign national via a matrimonial website. The two got talking and the accused allegedly gained the complainant’s confidence and proposed marriage, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused then told the complainant that he wanted to send her gifts before the wedding. The complainant stated that she received a call from the customs department and was asked to pay some charges for the gifts to be cleared. Following talks, the complainant made transfers to the account number given by officers, but when he asked for more, she sensed something fishy and approached the police.

The complainant had initially reported the matter to the cyber police for verification following which the Vimannagar police station registered a formal FIR on Monday.

Officials said that in various transactions, the complainant transferred ₹11.16 lakh to the fraudsters.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act 2000 was registered at Vimannagar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}