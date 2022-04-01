Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius in few days: IMD
pune news

Pune temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius in few days: IMD

The sky is likely to remain clear. The night temperature in the city is likely to be around 15 degrees Celsius, says IMD official
Heatwave conditions in the state are likely to continue. There is wind discontinuity and the eastern part of Maharashtra has low-pressure area. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 09:30 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, many parts of the state reported heat wave-like conditions on Friday. Pune reported day temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius which was 2.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Speaking about the weather, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that day temperature in the city may increase to 40 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

“The sky is likely to remain clear. The night temperature in the city is likely to be around 15 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

“Heatwave conditions in the state are likely to continue. There is wind discontinuity and the eastern part of Maharashtra has low-pressure area,” said Kashyapi.

He added that the maximum temperature will likely continue the same in many parts of Maharashtra.

“Day temperature may increase to 40 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra. Heatwave conditions will marginally improve in the next few days. Residents are advised to practice caution,” said Kashyapi.

