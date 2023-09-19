Pune to experience increase in rainfall from Sept 22: IMD

As a low-pressure area has formed over the West Bay of Bengal, another active monsoon system is approaching Maharashtra and the state will experience another active monsoon condition from September 21, according to the weather department officials.

The system will bring good spells in Vidarbha and north Maharashtra, and light and isolated moderate rains in other areas, said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

Pune city and adjoining areas will experience an increase in rainfall from September 22 onwards. There are chances that the district may report isolated heavy rainfall with thunder activity, said the official.

After experiencing a month-long monsoon break, the state is experiencing phase-wise partial monsoon revival in September, mainly due to the system development in the Bay of Bengal.

For the third time this month, a low-pressure area has developed in the Bay of Bengal in September, and just like the previous two systems, the current system is also expected to move northwestwards in the coming days. As a result, Maharashtra will experience a partial revival of monsoon from September 21 onwards.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “The low-pressure area developed in the West Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northward. So, the monsoon will be partially active in Maharashtra from the evening of September 21. Rainfall activity may increase in Pune from September 22 with a chance of isolated thunder/heavy rain.”

However, the system may not be strong enough as it’s partially approaching Maharashtra, and Vidarbha will get fairly widespread rain. Some districts in north Maharashtra will likely experience good rainfall, however, for other areas, the situation is yet to be clear, said Kashyapi.

IMD has issued a colour-coded warning of rainfall till September 23, and a major alert has been given for Vidarbha as well as some districts in the central part of the state.

Upgraded warning for Ganesh festival

The weather department had issued a Ganesh festival special forecast on September 19 stating that Pune will experience very light rains with cloudy weather mainly in the evening. However, the department upgraded the warning on Tuesday, September 20, for isolated heavy rainfall in ghat areas and widespread light rains with generally cloudy weather till September 28.

Lohegaon sees marked variation in minimum rainfall

Lohegaon area often experiences higher rainfall after Chinchwad reports a significant variation in minimum rainfall. The area recorded 1-3 degrees Celsius below the normal minimum temperature in the last four days. The weather experts said that as the area records relatively higher rainfall and is in the vicinity of green areas, there may be a cooling impact in the area, however, analysis needs to be done to ascertain the reason.

