Pune to get a dedicated research lab for cancer medicine and treatment

PUNE A well-equipped laboratory will be set up to promote research in cancer medicine and treatment and to make tests available to the general public at reasonable rates in the city after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik and Indian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research for Genetic and Molecular Biology Laboratory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The work will start in June 2022 and the research centre will be set up at Shivajinagar.

The cost of the project will be up to ₹2 crore. In the first phase, students pursuing postgraduate courses in medical courses will have the opportunity to pursue research and learn new integrated courses. In the next phase, patients will get the facility of examination at low cost.

The research centre will be set up under the guidance of the vice-chancellor of the university, Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar; registrar Kalidas Chavan and president of the Indian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Suhas Joshi. The laboratory will be equipped with molecular biology, biochemical and ketogenic tests. These will include tests such as karyotyping, fish, newborn screening, HPLC for thalassemia, cardiac risk panel, diabetic risk panel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To expand the departmental centre of the MUHS, Nashik in Pune, there should be more research on genetic and molecular biology. The laboratory will be operated under the name of Dr Gharpure. Research is more important in health education. Research in genetic and molecular biology requires well-equipped laboratories and equipment. The MoU will help expand education, research and effective demonstrations.” said Kanitkar.

Academic and research courses will also be introduced. This will include a one-year Genetic Diagnosis for Clinicians Fellowship course with a capacity of 20 students. In this, diagnostic techniques will be taught along with sample collection, routine lab work and scientific record maintenance.

The one-year Genetic Diagnosis for Clinicians Fellowship course has an admission capacity of ten students. The qualification for this is a postgraduate degree in the faculty of health. The course will teach students to observe and record student medical history, developmental and reproductive history, family history, diagnose what genetic tests are required for patients, understand genetic test reports, analyse and communicate with patients and relatives, provide psychological support, provide guidance as well as genetic diagnostics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}