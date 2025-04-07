Pune to get advanced lab to diagnose animal-borne disease

In a significant boost for animal health and zoonotic disease control in Maharashtra, two advanced laboratories with bio-safety level 3 (BSL-3) and bio-safety level 2 (BSL-2) will be operational at the Bharatratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Western Region Disease Diagnosis Laboratory, Pune, from next month, said officials. The institute, which has been functioning since 1947, is the only state-level laboratory in Maharashtra for animal disease diagnosis. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Sheetalkumar Mukane, joint commissioner, animal husbandry, said the new lab will be operational next month and has been funded by the central government.

“These labs spread across a 51,000 sq feet area have world-class equipment such as RT-PCR machines, gene sequencers, and modern blood testing systems, allowing fast and accurate testing of animal disease samples. It will cater to the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Diu-Daman, Dadra-Nagar-Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The institute, which has been functioning since 1947, is the only state-level laboratory in Maharashtra for animal disease diagnosis. It has played a key role in identifying and controlling animal diseases across the state and the western region of India. In 2000, it was also recognised as the Western Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory by the Government of India.

Currently, the lab has basic BSL-1 and partial BSL-2 facilities. Due to this, many emerging and dangerous disease samples, such as avian influenza, anthrax, rabies, and brucellosis, have to be sent to national laboratories in Bhopal, Bengaluru, and Bareilly for final testing. This leads to delays in diagnosis and affects timely treatment and disease control, leading to large financial losses for farmers and livestock owners.

A senior veterinary official said that nearly 70% of human diseases originate from animals, making early diagnosis crucial.

“These labs will not only improve disease diagnosis but also help in controlling outbreaks more effectively and protecting public health,” he said.